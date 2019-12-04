Liverpool fans seriously excited over Jurgen Klopp's comments about Jadon Sancho

Liverpool are said to be interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, as they look at their transfer options.

Liverpool fans are very excited over the possibility of signing Jadon Sancho after Jurgen Klopp’s comments about the winger yesterday.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho, who seems to be edging closer to an exit from the Bundesliga side for some time.

And Klopp, rather intriguingly, didn’t entirely rule out a move for the England international.

He said to the Independent: “He’s [Sancho] a very good player. I have no clue where these kind of things are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it.”

Klopp has generally been quick to bat away an false transfer rumours which have come up during his time at Anfield.

And Liverpool fans are now seriously excited that Klopp’s words are a sign that Sancho could be coming to Merseyside soon.

He's definitely coming to LFC — KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKnown_) December 3, 2019

He did not deny it outrightly... So I guess there is something in it. — Bayode (@Elaino09) December 3, 2019

I think we are getting him, he wouldve flat out denied it like he did with Fernandes and Mbappe. — Adam Choudhury (@ChoudhuryAdam) December 3, 2019

Interesting..... When he was asked about a Bruno Fernandes and Mbappe he gave a firm no. Seems like Liverpool are atleast interested..... — Rory_Wolfgang (@RoryWolfgang) December 3, 2019

This is a very different tone from the blatant and clear rebuttals that he generally gives. Interesting — Sidhanth Hota (@Sidhanthhota) December 4, 2019

Something def in the works or it would be a firm denial like when he talked about Mbsppe. — Marc (@AmericanRed4) December 3, 2019

If Sancho was to join Liverpool he would add speed to an attack which is already hugely dangerous.

Sancho looks to be one of the brightest English talents right now, so it is no shock to see him attracting interest from the Premier League.

Sancho has bagged seven goals and claimed nine assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund this term.