Liverpool fans seriously excited over Jurgen Klopp's comments about Jadon Sancho

Liverpool are said to be interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, as they look at their transfer options.

Liverpool fans are very excited over the possibility of signing Jadon Sancho after Jurgen Klopp’s comments about the winger yesterday.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho, who seems to be edging closer to an exit from the Bundesliga side for some time.

And Klopp, rather intriguingly, didn’t entirely rule out a move for the England international.

 

He said to the Independent: “He’s [Sancho] a very good player. I have no clue where these kind of things are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it.”

Klopp has generally been quick to bat away an false transfer rumours which have come up during his time at Anfield.

And Liverpool fans are now seriously excited that Klopp’s words are a sign that Sancho could be coming to Merseyside soon.

If Sancho was to join Liverpool he would add speed to an attack which is already hugely dangerous.

Sancho looks to be one of the brightest English talents right now, so it is no shock to see him attracting interest from the Premier League.

Sancho has bagged seven goals and claimed nine assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund this term.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

