Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Georginio Wijnaldum training-ground skill ahead of derby

Giuseppe Labellarte
Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool have been fine-tuning their preparations ahead of their Anfield clash with Merseyside rivals Everton tonight.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on an impressive training-ground video shared by the Reds featuring Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool are taking on Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield in the Premier League this evening, the two teams currently poles apart in terms of form.

Jurgen Klopp's charges are currently firing on all cylinders, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and also doing well in the Champions League and League Cup.

 

 

In stark contrast, Everton have lost eight of their 14 Premier League games so far and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, with increasing numbers of fans wanting Silva sacked.

One thing that's usually the case in derbies, however, is that form often goes out of the window, and despite being heavy favourites, there won't be any complacency in the Liverpool camp.

The players have been fine-tuning ahead of the big game and, on Wednesday, the Reds social media channel shared this clip:

While Liverpool's admin commented on Mane's free kick, many Reds fans were more impressed by Gini's sublime little flick to set his teammate up:

Wijnaldum has been at Liverpool since July 2016, when he joined from Newcastle United in a £25milion deal (BBC Sport), and has made 160 appearances for the Reds, scoring 15 goals and claiming 16 assists (Transfermarkt).

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool FC looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on September 22, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

