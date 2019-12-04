Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Georginio Wijnaldum training-ground skill ahead of derby

Liverpool have been fine-tuning their preparations ahead of their Anfield clash with Merseyside rivals Everton tonight.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to comment on an impressive training-ground video shared by the Reds featuring Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool are taking on Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield in the Premier League this evening, the two teams currently poles apart in terms of form.

Jurgen Klopp's charges are currently firing on all cylinders, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and also doing well in the Champions League and League Cup.

In stark contrast, Everton have lost eight of their 14 Premier League games so far and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, with increasing numbers of fans wanting Silva sacked.

One thing that's usually the case in derbies, however, is that form often goes out of the window, and despite being heavy favourites, there won't be any complacency in the Liverpool camp.

The players have been fine-tuning ahead of the big game and, on Wednesday, the Reds social media channel shared this clip:

While Liverpool's admin commented on Mane's free kick, many Reds fans were more impressed by Gini's sublime little flick to set his teammate up:

Ginidinho with the crazy flick! — Kari Larry (@LarryKaaris) December 4, 2019

@toonlad9 Gini with the filth — Lerreno (@Lerreno) December 4, 2019

That flick by Gini was far more impressive pic.twitter.com/lLSzDpxln9 — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) December 4, 2019

Mané 4th

Gini is underrated also — Gop$$ (@JakTheRipper8) December 4, 2019

That wijnaldum assist — Prince Ikerave (@PrinceIkerave) December 4, 2019

That wijnaldum assist — Prince Ikerave (@PrinceIkerave) December 4, 2019

That flick from gini — Mohammad Khokar (@m_khokar007) December 4, 2019

But Gini's set up is marvelous — Xolani Hlengwa (@Xola_Mashasha) December 4, 2019

Wijnaldum has been at Liverpool since July 2016, when he joined from Newcastle United in a £25milion deal (BBC Sport), and has made 160 appearances for the Reds, scoring 15 goals and claiming 16 assists (Transfermarkt).