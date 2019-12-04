Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shares how he reacted to being drawn against Everton in the FA Cup

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Everton tonight in the Premier League, the duo will also meet in the FA Cup in January.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he didn't celebrate or wish for the news that Liverpool have drawn rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round.

Both Liverpool and Everton are set to meet tonight in the Premier League, but on Monday the FA Cup draw took place, with Klopp's men pitted against their neighbours.

The draw doesn't suit the Reds because it means that they have to take part in another tough fixture in what is already a congested fixture list for them.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Everton on Wednesday night, Klopp told LFCTV how he reacted to the FA Cup draw.

"I didn't run through my living room and celebrate," Klopp told LFCTV. "For both, it's not exactly what you wish for. And you think 'oh, nice again'.

"We have no problem playing Everton. It's a big game and it's a great team, a great club and big opponents. But for us, it's the first round for us and for them as well. Obviously we always go the hard way. We cannot change that. But we have time until we have to prepare that Everton game we now have to prepare for this Everton game [in the Premier League]."

More than likely, Klopp will once again field a weakened team, just like he has been doing with the League Cup this season and just like he did with the FA Cup last season.

The Reds were knocked out by Wolves last term, but it won't bother the fans too much if they don't progress deep into the competition because eyes will be on other prizes.

Klopp's side have a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table and they are yet to book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. But all of that could be very different come January.