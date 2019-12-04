Leif Davis's former coach claims Newcastle and Sunderland missed out on future international in Leeds United left-back

The young Leeds United left-back has been used on 10 occasions by the Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, but failed to catch the eye of local clubs Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Leif Davis's former coach says Newcastle United and Sunderland should have taken on the Leeds United left-back when they had the chance.

Davis recently signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Leeds, who picked him up from Morecambe's reserves in July 2018.

A native of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the teenager was previously on the books of the esteemed Wallsend Boys Club, whose alumni includes Steve Bruce, Alan Shearer and Michael Carrick.

But Davis was overlooked by both of the region's heavyweight clubs, Newcastle and Sunderland.

And speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Andrew Ferguson claimed the pair may have missed out on a future England or Wales international.

"He was committed, let’s just say that," said Ferguson, a Wallsend Boys Club coach. "Leif was one of those players you would never say he had been outstanding that day, but every week you got an eight out of 10.

"You can see at six or eight who has the natural, dynamic ability, who can go past people.

"Leif was up and down, non-stop.

"He stayed under the radar: Newcastle and Sunderland should have taken him at that time. He’s always been very good."

He added: "If I could put a bet on that he’d play for England, or Wales – I think he has links on his mum’s side – I would.

"He will get international caps."

A former Sheffield Wednesday scout, Ferguson also told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the Owls would not even take a look at Davis, after he was recommended to Leeds' regional rivals.

Davis has played 10 times for Leeds, whose manager's pre-season praise of the Geordie became an internet sensation.

SEE ALSO: Leeds coach shares advice Cooper gave him after seeing Davis struggle against Villa man