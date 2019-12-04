Quick links

Leeds fans respond to Simon Jordan tipping Marcelo Bielsa for Everton

Everton were urged to consider Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United fans have dismissed suggestions Everton could start to consider going after manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan told Talksport that he believes Everton need to be chasing Bielsa, or a manager like him, somebody who can totally change the club's fortunes. 

 

Bielsa has taken Leeds from Championship also-rans to promotion challengers. 

Bielsa is winning plaudits for the way Leeds are playing and he is living up to his reputation as a managerial genius.

The recommendations for Premier League clubs to go after him are a compliment to his work.

Bielsa though has shown little interest in wanting a new job elsewhere and seems thoroughly engrossed in the Leeds' project. It is unthinkable that he would walk away in the middle of it.

Everton could of course gamble and wait until the end of the season when Bielsa's contract expires, but if Leeds win promotion, he is likely to want to renew.

And then as some Leeds fans pointed out, they would be on a level playing field with Everton...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

