Leeds fans respond to Simon Jordan tipping Marcelo Bielsa for Everton

Everton were urged to consider Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United fans have dismissed suggestions Everton could start to consider going after manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan told Talksport that he believes Everton need to be chasing Bielsa, or a manager like him, somebody who can totally change the club's fortunes.

Bielsa has taken Leeds from Championship also-rans to promotion challengers.

“There’s no reason why Everton should not be able to attract an elite manager.”



“Marcelo Bielsa is at Leeds.” ⚪️



“Why wouldn’t a Marcelo Bielsa be managing somebody like Everton?” ‍♂️@SJOpinion10 says #EFC should hire an elite boss like #LUFC’s Marcelo Bielsa. pic.twitter.com/nnLtQmkEFr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 3, 2019

Bielsa is winning plaudits for the way Leeds are playing and he is living up to his reputation as a managerial genius.

The recommendations for Premier League clubs to go after him are a compliment to his work.

Bielsa though has shown little interest in wanting a new job elsewhere and seems thoroughly engrossed in the Leeds' project. It is unthinkable that he would walk away in the middle of it.

Everton could of course gamble and wait until the end of the season when Bielsa's contract expires, but if Leeds win promotion, he is likely to want to renew.

And then as some Leeds fans pointed out, they would be on a level playing field with Everton...

Nah I’m sure Leeds better option. — Brian Lawson (@brianlawson76) December 3, 2019

Because Marcelo is a man of principles & loves managing Leeds & will honour his contract #lufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisHWheeler) December 3, 2019

Bielsa is where he belongs. — Chris Hardy (@LowfieldsLad77) December 3, 2019

Pundits who say that Prem clubs should go for Bielsa don’t have a clue. He’s not a career manager, he’s in it for the project, he wouldn’t leave a club for someone else, only if he was sacked/resigned. #lufc — Super Leeds United (@superlufc1919) December 4, 2019

Bielsa won't move because this time next season Leeds will be above Everton in the Prem. — derek yarwood (@yarwoodD) December 3, 2019