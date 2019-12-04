Netflix: Klaus ending explained - fans are calling it one of the best Christmas films in years!

It's destined to become a beloved Christmas classic.

Klaus has won over audiences, but for many, the ending may require some explaining.

What is your favourite Christmas movie? There are so many gems out there, but the best often make us laugh and cry. Of course, we're talking about the likes of Home Alone, It's a Wonderful Life, and maybe even Love Actually.

Then there are transportive efforts like The Polar Express, which sweep us up in their magic and beauty, allowing our imaginations to roam free for a while. Every year, it's always quite interesting to predict which new titles will join the Christmas movie hall of fame.

There has been a lot of hype about the recently released Last Christmas, but if we had to offer up one prediction, it would have to be the spellbinding Klaus.

MMM BEER: Can you still get Lum’s hot dogs from The Irishman?

"Klaus" by Netflix photocall at MK2 Palacio de Hielo cinema on November 16, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Klaus on Netflix

The film is now available to stream on Netflix and was directed by Sergio Pablos and co-directed by Carlos Martínez López.

It tells the story of a postman who befriends a toymaker - to put it simply. The film is perfect for the whole family, but it feels much mature than other seasonal efforts, dealing with themes of loss that will be sure to encourage tears in most viewers.

Klaus has been praised by audiences and critics alike, but if you're here, you'll want to talk about the ending. So, let's dive into it!

A NETFLIX TRIUMPH: Meet the narrator of Broken

Klaus: Ending explained

It's revealed in the film that Klaus (voiced by J. K. Simmons) lost his wife and that they were unable to have kids. It's heartbreaking for the audience to realise that the carpenter has made the toys in his house, ready for the children that were never born.

In the last act, life in Smeerensburg continues to improve for our protagonist Jesper (voiced by Jason Schwartzman). He and Klaus continue to work, but Klaus eventually disappears, guided into (what we imagine is) Heaven by the wind and snow - "I'm coming, my love".

Jesper's life goes on, and he marries Alva and they have children together; he essentially follows in the footsteps of the life Klaus imagined for himself.

However, every Christmas Eve, Jesper is reunited with Klaus, confirming that he has died, and in his death, he has become the Santa Claus of all the stories that we tell and is back with his wife.

It's an incredibly touching ending, aching with beauty.

YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Gerard Butler shocks with Watchmen credit

watched klaus on netflix. DIDNT EXPECT THIS FILM TO BE A TEARJERKER! — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) November 30, 2019

Audiences talk Klaus on Twitter

One fan passionately wrote: "Why is no one talking about Klaus (2019)? Art style, story, 2D animation – everything about it brought back the 7-year old kid in me, looking forward to Christmas morning. I honestly believe it deserves as much hype and recognition as Disney films."

Another added: "If you miss hand-drawn animation and distinctive character design as much as I do then boy oh boy do you need to watch Klaus (2019) on Netflix."

This viewer also tweeted: "I dare you to watch Netflix's #klaus and not cry. The classic 2d animation is STUNNING... already up there as one of the best Christmas films. Go watch it now on Netflix!"

We hope you enjoyed it as much as these did.

In other news, get to know the cast of Merry Happy Whatever.