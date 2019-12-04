Kevin Campbell wants Arsenal to sign RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano

Arsenal's defensive struggles have continued this season despite the addition of David Luiz from Chelsea.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell spoke to Football.London about Arsenal's defensive problems and urged them to sign RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano.

The Gunners have conceded 21 goals so far in the league, the joint-worst record among the top 10. Unai Emery faced the sack as a result but Arsenal's problems are far from solved. A new manager will bring in new ideas, but defensively he will not have the personnel to take Arsenal back to their glory days.

Campbell has noticed Arsenal's problems like everyone else and has urged the club to make a move for one of their former targets in Dayot Upamecano. The Sun reported back in October that the French defender will be available for £40 million which wouldn't be too unreasonable for Arsenal considering the state of today's transfer market.

Campbell said: "I have seen him (Dayot Upamecano) play and he is big, strong, quick and aggressive – everything that our defence isn’t. He fits the bill perfectly and obviously they have got Saliba coming next summer.

"He’s a young, up and coming player and is strong and aggressive too. With those two Arsenal would give themselves a chance."

Arsenal are unlikely to splash a huge amount of money in January after spending a club-record fee on Nicolas Pepe in the summer. However, a new manager coming in could change their transfer plans and if there is one area that needs strengthening, it's their defence.

Upamecano will have just 18 months left on his contract in January and his value will considerably decrease as a result. However, the cheaper a player of his quality will be, the more clubs will come in for him. Arsenal will certainly find it difficult to pull a deal off in January but they will kick themselves if another club secures his signature before them.