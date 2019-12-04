Kenny Jackett admits bringing back Rangers' Ross McCrorie was a risk

The Rangers academy product was allowed to leave Ibrox on loan by Steven Gerrard in July.

The Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie returned to action for his temporary employers on Tuesday after a month out injured.

McCrorie, who was allowed to join Portsmouth on loan by the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in July, was one of several changes made by the Pompey boss Kenny Jackett for the English Football League Trophy tie against Northampton.

Subscribe

The 21-year-old played both centre-back and central midfield for Rangers, but made many of his previous 11 Portsmouth appearances on the right of a back four.

It was back to midfield for him at Fratton Park, however, where he helped the League One side to a 2-1 win.

Speaking to the official Portsmouth website afterwards, Jackett admitted it was a risk to throw McCrorie straight back into action.

"Ross came back from a hamstring injury, so there’s always a risk," he said. "But we got an hour out of him and that’s good news."

#RangersFC's Ross McCrorie played 63 minutes for Portsmouth on Tuesday after a month out with a hamstring problem. pic.twitter.com/EA7lURGSnf — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) December 4, 2019

And McCrorie could build on his 63-minute run out over the festive period.

Jackett added: "We’re approaching having a fully-fit squad now and that’s crucial because there are massive games coming up and you need both competition and cover."

SEE ALSO: 5 things to know about Rangers and Celtic target who clues suggest may prefer Ibrox

Gerrard has admitted that Rangers can recall McCrorie in January, but suggested he is unlikely to do so as he cannot guarantee minutes for the Scotland Under-21 international.