Kenny Jackett admits bringing back Rangers' Ross McCrorie was a risk

Ross McCrorie of Rangers walks off after being sent off during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers academy product was allowed to leave Ibrox on loan by Steven Gerrard in July.

Ross McCrorie of Portsmouth FC during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Portsmouth and Lincoln City at Fratton Park on October 22, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.

The Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie returned to action for his temporary employers on Tuesday after a month out injured.

McCrorie, who was allowed to join Portsmouth on loan by the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in July, was one of several changes made by the Pompey boss Kenny Jackett for the English Football League Trophy tie against Northampton.

The 21-year-old played both centre-back and central midfield for Rangers, but made many of his previous 11 Portsmouth appearances on the right of a back four.

 

It was back to midfield for him at Fratton Park, however, where he helped the League One side to a 2-1 win.

Speaking to the official Portsmouth website afterwards, Jackett admitted it was a risk to throw McCrorie straight back into action.  

"Ross came back from a hamstring injury, so there’s always a risk," he said. "But we got an hour out of him and that’s good news."

And McCrorie could build on his 63-minute run out over the festive period. 

Jackett added: "We’re approaching having a fully-fit squad now and that’s crucial because there are massive games coming up and you need both competition and cover."

Kenny Jackett the manager

Gerrard has admitted that Rangers can recall McCrorie in January, but suggested he is unlikely to do so as he cannot guarantee minutes for the Scotland Under-21 international.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

