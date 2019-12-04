Jurgen Klopp states there's no denying that Everton have a 'really good squad' ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool will want to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Everton to Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shared that not even Marco Silva can deny that Everton have a 'really good' squad as he was unsure why they are struggling in the Premier League this season.

Everton, who are hovering above the relegation zone, take on Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night, in what could potentially be the last game of Silva's reign.

For a number of weeks now, there have been calls for Silva to be replaced in the Goodison Park dugout, but at this moment in time, the Toffees board has stuck with their man.

Speaking to LFCTV, Klopp shared his thoughts on Everton's squad and admitted that a number of injuries to key players has made life 'difficult' for Silva.

Are Everton unfortunate: "The table tells the full truth at the end of the season, not in the early stages," Klopp told LFCTV. "Go through the Everton squad and you would say it's a really good squad. Nobody denies that, not Marco.

"Why it's not clicking 100% so far, I don't know really. A few really difficult injuries, especially the Gomes one, it was really difficult. They had Delph injured, or maybe he's back. But very positive player for them as well. But that's how it is.

"If you don't have a positive run, it must not be a negative run and these kinds of things can always happen. A lot of pressure. Everton is an ambitious club and rightly so. If it doesn't go the right way then the pressure increases pretty quick. They are not the only ones in this situation."

Everton haven't won in the Premier League at Anfield since the turn of the millennium, so Silva's side have to play out of their skin if they are to get anything from the game.

Given that it is a Merseyside derby and that Liverpool haven't had it easy in recent months then it wouldn't be a surprise if just the one goal does separate both teams at the end of the night.

The Reds beat Brighton on home soil last time out, whilst Everton suffered a last-minute defeat to Brendan Rodgers Leicester City.