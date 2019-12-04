Jurgen Klopp responds to rumours linking Jadon Sancho with Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Daily Mail that he has 'no clue' where rumours about a move for Jadon Sancho are coming from – but didn't exactly rule out a move.

The Reds already have two outstanding wingers in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, but Liverpool would be foolish to sit on their assets and ignore top players if they become available.

One player who could be on the move in 2020 is Borussia Dortmund star Sancho, who has become one of the top wingers in Europe.

Sancho, 19, smashed 13 goals and 19 assists last season to make himself a fixture in the England setup, and he's been in decent form this term too.

The winger has notched seven goals and nine assists despite claims he's regressed, and he would certainly be a man in demand if he was available.

The Daily Mail recently suggested that Sancho has decided he wants to leave, citing a breakdown in the relationship between Sancho, boss Lucien Favre and the club, even adding that Liverpool were keen.

Sancho would cost around £100million to sign, which would be a new Liverpool record, and Klopp has now tackled the rumours.

Klopp admitted that he thinks Sancho is a 'very good player', but doesn't know where the rumours are coming from as the only person who would know wouldn't leak it, but didn't exactly rule out a move.

“He's a very good player,” said Klopp. “I have no clue where this is coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it. If we would be involved, nobody would know about it apart from a person who wouldn't speak about it. There's nothing to say,” he added.