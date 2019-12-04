Jose Mourinho names the Manchester United players he warned Tottenham about

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

Jose Mourinho has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Manchester United, that he warned his side about Scott McTominay’s and Marcus Rashford’s aggression.

Spurs were put on the back foot early on against United, and Mourinho was frustrated with his side’s slow beginning to the match.

Mourinho claims that he warned Spurs about how fast United would start before the game, and it still sparked no reaction.

“I told them about Old Trafford,” he revealed. “I told them about some of their players, like McTominay and Rashford, how he shows aggression from the beginning of the game.”

Rashford, in particular, was in fine form as United beat Spurs 2-1.

The England international picked up a brace and caused Tottenham’s defence all sorts of problems throughout the contest.

Serge Aurier really struggled to contain Rashford, who was a constant threat.

Tottenham never really got going in the contest, and Mourinho will now be looking to spark a reaction from his side at the weekend, as they look to get back to winning ways.

Spurs have now fallen behind United and down into eighth place in the Premier League table.