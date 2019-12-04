Quick links

Jorge Jesus explains his preferred destination amid Everton links

Everton Manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at King Power Stadium on December 1st, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Premier League strugglers Everton could reportedly replace Marco Silva with Flamengo's Copa Libertadores coach Jorge Jesus at Goodison Park.

Sporting CP head coach Jorge Jesus from Portugal during the Portuguese Cup Final match between CD Aves and Sporting CP at Estadio Nacional on May 20, 2018 in Oeiras, Lisboa.

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus has handed Everton a potential problem by admitting to CM Jornal that he prefers a move to Spain over the Premier League.

After inspiring the Brazilian giants to their first Copa Libertadores title since 1981 in late-November, the Telegraph reported that Jesus had been identified as a potential replacement for the under-fire Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

The 65-year-old, who coincidentally took Silva job at Sporting Lisbon four years ago, is one of the most influential coaches of the modern era, even if he has never really established himself at the very top of the world game.

 

Jesus has won silverware at Braga, Sporting, Al-Hilal and, of course, Flamengo while turning Benfica from perennial underachievers into the dominant force of Portuguese football.

But, speaking to the media in his homeland, Jesus has admitted that his limited grasp of the English language could put pay to a potential move to Merseyside.

“I am more fan of Spanish and Italian leagues than the English,” the outspoken tactician admitted in typically frank fashion.

Players of Flamengo hold the coach Jorge Jesus after winning the Brasileirao 2019 after the match against Ceará at Maracana Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Everyone wants to train in England, but I give priority to Spain. Maybe also because of the language, because I'm very used to talking to players who speak Spanish. So it would be easier for me.”

Some 23 years older than Silva, Jesus would hardly be a long-term solution for an Everton side who appear to have lacked any sort of direction since Farhad Moshiri became the club’s majority shareholder in 2016.

But, as you might expect from a man called Jesus, working miracles is his forte and he is more than capable of transforming The Toffees with his unique brand of attacking football and his force-of-nature personality.

Jorge Jesus head coach of Flamengo talks to fans with players Gabriel Barbosa and Orlando Berrio as on a bus during the celebrations the day after Flamengo won the Copa CONMEBOL...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

