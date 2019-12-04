Johnny Russell left impressed by Ryan Christie's improvement at Celtic

The Celtic player has been in phenomenal form over the last 12 months.

Celtic star Ryan Christie is the Scotland player who leaves Johnny Russell most impressed in international training, the MLS attacker explained in an interview with the Open Goal podcast (03/12).

Considering that Scotland boast English Premier League talents like Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney in their ranks, you might expect Russell to choose either of that duo when asked.

However, it appears that Christie is not only ripping the opposition apart on matchday but showing a consistent level of brilliance in training.

Russell has been left blown away by his recent rise.

Asked by host of the Open Goal podcast, Simon Ferry, who wowed him when preparing for Scotland games, he replied: "Probably Christie, he’s always on it to be fair.

"Don’t get me wrong there are brilliant players throughout. But it’s the wee things - it’s everything we do - wee short, sharp things, boxes.

"It’s his game so he always stands out. The transformation he’s had in the last two years has been ridiculous. He’s been brilliant."

Getting better and better

As Celtic's top scorer this season with 15 goals so far, Christie has proven himself to be one of the most important players in Neil Lennon's starting eleven.

In just a year he's almost done it all at Celtic, scoring in a cup final, winning a league title, shining in Europe are all notable examples.

However, there is one box left to tick - picking up a derby goal against Rangers.

His solitary effort against the Ibrox outfit came when he was on loan at Aberdeen and he'll be looking to put that right this Sunday at Hampden when the two sides face off in the Scottish League Cup final.

He's now positioned himself to be one of the key players this weekend and if Celtic are to win their tenth successive domestic trophy then you'd expect Christie to have played a massive role.

Can he take his popularity amongst the Celtic support to new heights?