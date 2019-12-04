Jimmy Shan gives his opinion on West Bromwich Albion under Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion reached the playoffs last term while this season the Hawthorns side sits top of the table after a great start under Slaven Bilic.

Jimmy Shan has spoken of his time at West Bromwich Albion, including how he felt upon leaving The Hawthorns and how he feels watching the Baggies now, with Slaven Bilic at the helm (Sky Sports News).

The 41-year-old, who took over as caretaker boss last season when Darren Moore was sacked, amicably ended his 13-year association with West Brom in the summer.

Shan began working at Albion in 2006 when he joined the club’s Academy as an Under-7s coach and climbed the ranks during his time at the West Midlands club.

He was promoted to the role of first-team coach following the appointment of Moore in 2018 and took the reins for the final 12 fixtures of last season, reaching the playoffs.

According to a report in the Birmingham Mail, Bilic was eager to retain the coaching staff already at the club but Shan decided to part company with the club in order to pursue his own managerial ambitions.

Since Bilic took the reins at The Hawthorns, West Brom have been doing superbly, climbing to the top of the Championship table amid stiff competition from Leeds United and establishing a seven-point gap between themselves and third place.

"The club said from the get-go that there would be a role for me but it was what role that was going to be," Shan told Sky Sports News. "I think a parting of the ways was the best for both parties. I'd had 13 years at the club. I knew I was never going to stay there until retirement and I had ticked every box at the club. I had worked with every single age group. So I can look back at my achievements with great pride and think the timing was right to part ways.

"I was watching people I had worked with for a long time and had many sessions with so it was great to see them being successful. I think they have recruited some fantastic talent that has given them a new dimension in the final third. That has made them more exciting. It is nice to see."

West Brom returned to the top of the Championship table following their win at Preston this week, putting them on 42 points, two above second-placed Leeds United, and up next for Bilic's charges is Sunday's meeting with Swansea City at The Hawthorns.