Is Tiffany Haddish Jewish? Black Mitzvah arrives on Netflix!

The streaming service has a present for Tiffany Haddish fans.

The release of Tiffany Haddish's latest special has some fans curious.

The 39-year-old American actress, author, comedian and all-round multi-talent has earned an admirable reputation in the realm of entertainment in recent years, boasting fans all over the globe.

She rose to prominence on the sitcom The Carmichael Show, reprising the role of Nekeisha Williams. Since then, audiences have seen her star in such efforts as Keanu (she played Trina "Hi-C" Parker) and Mad Families (Keko). However, her star-turn truly came in the 2017 comedy film Girls Trip, in which she played fan-favourite Dina.

The performance earned her a range of awards nominations, numerous of which she won. Since then she has consistently stolen the spotlight, appearing in more titles like The Kitchen and Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Now, she has returned with a new special...

Tiffany Haddish attends Tiffany Haddish Black Mitzvah at SLS Hotel on December 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah on Netflix

The new stand-up special is called Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah and is now available to stream on Netflix.

It sees her take to the stage on her 40th birthday and deliver the laughs amidst an eclectic evening of singing, dancing and spectacle.

Since it's dropped, the title has made some rather curious. "Is Tiffany Haddish Jewish?" you may have thought after seeing the trailer pop up.

Well, let's look into it!

Is Tiffany Haddish Jewish?

Yes, she is!

According to Times of Israel, Tiffany didn't meet her dad until the age of 27, when he revealed to her that he was an Eritrean Jew.

The source cites her in an interview saying: "I didn’t know anything about Judaism for a long time... as I got into that profession as an energy producer, I started learning more and more about the Torah. I could really relate to it. And when I met my father, it really resonated with me. I was like: This is what I am. I did my 23&Me, and it said the same thing. I [thought], well, I can’t deny this. I wanna claim it.”

They note that she has since begun learning Hebrew.

Dear @TiffanyHaddish - mazel tov on your Bat Mitzvah! Xx B pic.twitter.com/wcteKctzPc — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 3, 2019

