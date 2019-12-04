What channel is Liverpool v Everton on today? How to watch the Merseyside derby!

Prepare to watch Liverpool v Everton as you've never experienced it before.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have been almost unstoppable this season, dropping only two points in their opening 14 league matches this season.

As a result, Anfield has been sold out for every match this season so if you want to watch the mighty reds on their charge towards the Premier League title, chances are, your best bet is to catch the match on TV.

Despite sitting at opposite ends of the table, the rivalry between Liverpool and Everton is still as fierce as ever, meaning the Merseyside derby on December 4th should make for essential viewing.

But just how can you watch the Liverpool v Everton match?

How to watch football on Amazon Prime: Stream Premier League action this December!

What channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

The Merseyside derby on December 4th will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Despite years of Sky dominance when it comes to broadcasting Premier League football, the TV giant have some serious competition on their hands now.

BT Sport entered the game a few years ago and now shopping and streaming goliath Amazon are muscling in on the act and are set to show 20 Premier League matches this December, including the Merseyside derby.

How to watch the Merseyside derby on Amazon Prime

To watch the Merseyside derby on Amazon, you will need a subscription to Amazon Prime, which not only gets you access to a range of content to stream on both Prime Video and Amazon Music but also gets you free one-day delivery on millions of selected items, perfect ahead of Christmas.

There is a 30-day free trial available but for the full subscription, you will need to fork out £7.99 per month or £79 for a whole year.

You can stream Amazon Prime Video through a smart TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, games console, mobile app and, of course, through a standard internet browser.

If Liverpool v Everton isn't your cup of tea

While Liverpool v Everton is certainly one of the most eye-catching fixtures, there are plenty of other games to choose from.

Not only will Amazon's matches be shown live, full match replays are available after the initial live broadcast.

The full Amazon Prime Premier League selection is as follows:

Tuesday, December 3rd (fixtures already taken place)

19:30 | Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

20:15 | Burnley v Manchester City

Wednesday, December 4th

19:30 | Leicester v Watford

19:30 | Wolves v West Ham

19:30 | Southampton v Norwich

19:30 | Chelsea v Aston Villa

19:30 | Manchester United v Tottenham

20:15 | Liverpool v Everton

Thursday, December 5th

19:30 | Sheffield United v Newcastle

20:15 | Arsenal v Brighton

And on Boxing Day and December 27th, Amazon will be broadcasting these matches.

Boxing Day

12:30 | Tottenham v Brighton

15:00 | Bournemouth v Arsenal

15:00 | Chelsea v Southampton

15:00 | Aston Villa v Norwich

15:00 | Everton v Burnley

15:00 | Sheffield United v Watford

15:00 | Crystal Palace v West Ham

17:30 | Manchester United v Newcastle

20:00 | Leicester v Liverpool

Friday, December 27th

19:45 | Wolves v Manchester City