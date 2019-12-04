Homesick Jack Aitchison addresses his Celtic future

Aitchison left Celtic to join Forest Green Rovers earlier this year.

The young Celtic forward, Jack Aitchison, has admitted to suffering bouts of homesickness while on loan to Forest Green Rovers.

Aitchison joined the Gloucestershire side on a season-long deal at the start of September, a move of around 350 miles - or six hours in the car - from Celtic Park.

This is the Fauldhouse native's first-ever spell outside of Scotland after previous stints with Dumbarton and Alloa.

And speaking to Forest Green's official Youtube channel, Aitchison said: "There have been a couple of homesickness times, when I’ve been in the house myself.

"Sometimes my housemate is away and I’m in the house (by) myself all night and I just get a wee bit upset - but I’m not afraid to say it.

"I miss my mum - I’m quite close to my mum and family."

Aitchison famously scored on his Celtic debut against Motherwell three-and-a-half years ago and has struck five times in 15 games - in addition to having provided three assists - for his temporary employers, despite being relocated to a slightly deeper, attacking midfield role.

That sort of form could move him back onto the Bhoys boss Neil Lennon's radar ahead of the January transfer window, when the teenager can be recalled.

Lennon has already admitted that he could look to strengthen his forward line this winter.

But asked what the future holds for him back in at Celtic, Aitchison added: "I don’t know. That’s up to them, isn’t it?

"I need to keep working here, I’m a player here at the moment I’ve got a year left (at Celtic) after I come back from here if I stay (for the full) season - I’ll just see what happens with them, I’ll leave it with them."