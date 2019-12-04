Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish shares message he's given Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham

Dean Smith and his Aston Villa charges are away from Villa Park in midweek as they head to Stamford Bridge to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has spoken highly about Chelsea striker - and Villa Park cult hero - Tammy Abraham ahead of Dean Smith's side taking on the Blues at Stamford Bridge today.

Abraham was on loan at Villa Park in 2018-19 and finished the season with a haul of 26 goals and three assists from 40 Championship games en route to getting Villa promoted back to the Premier League.

This season he has kicked on for club and country - 11 goals and four assists for Chelsea, and two caps for England on top of his two gained in 2017, with a goal against Montenegro on 14 November.

Abraham is, however, currently touch and go for tonight's game, having missed the 1-0 defeat to West Ham last Saturday after failing to shake off the hip knock suffered against Valencia in the Champions League.

Speaking to the club's official media team, Grealish said: "For me, Chelsea are one of the best teams in the league. They’ve got so much going forward, their wingers are top class, their midfield is top class and obviously they have Tammy up front. I did message him saying: ‘I do love you, but I hope you’re injured for the game’."

Chelsea, who were beaten at home by West Ham on Saturday, have not lost consecutive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge since November 2011, but Villa have earned just one point from their last 13 top-flight away fixtures against sides starting the day in the top four (BBC Sport).