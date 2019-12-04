Gary Rowett recently admitted his fear that Jed Wallace will leave

Aston Villa reportedly want Millwall winger Jed Wallace.

Aston Villa are in the market for a new winger in January, and they may dip into the Championship for an addition in the New Year.

Villa did sign Anwar El Ghazi permanently after their promotion to the Premier League, and also brought in Trezeguet and Jota to bolster Dean Smith's ranks.

However, El Ghazi and Trezeguet have blown hot and cold, whilst Jota hasn't really made an impact in the Premier League, meaning Jack Grealish has ended up playing wide.

Grealish is faring well, but another winger would be ideal, and according to The Express (1 December, page 65), Villa are interested in snapping up Millwall's Jed Wallace.

Formerly of Wolves, Wallace has starred for Millwall, racking up seven goals and four assists to force the Lions to demand £10million for his services.

Whether or not Villa choose to pay that kind of money remains to be seen, but Millwall boss Gary Rowett – formerly of Villa's rivals Birmingham – seemingly saw this interest coming.

Rowett told London News Online that he thinks Wallace has 'superstar quality', praising his work rate after a 1-0 win over Swansea.

Rowett added that he doesn't want to see too many more great finishes from Wallace, out of fear that he may end up leaving in January – and Villa could make those fears a reality.

“Jed has got superstar quality but also works so hard for the team,” said Rowett. “He said after 85 minutes: ‘I’ve got to come off – I’ve gone’. That is what I want – players who have run themselves into the ground. It’s another fantastic finish from Jed. He’d better not score too many before January!” he added.