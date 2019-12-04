Quick links

Gary Rowett recently admitted his fear that Jed Wallace will leave

Gary Rowett Manager of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Millwall at St Andrews, Birmingham on Saturday 30th November 2019.
Aston Villa reportedly want Millwall winger Jed Wallace.

Aston Villa are in the market for a new winger in January, and they may dip into the Championship for an addition in the New Year.

Villa did sign Anwar El Ghazi permanently after their promotion to the Premier League, and also brought in Trezeguet and Jota to bolster Dean Smith's ranks.

However, El Ghazi and Trezeguet have blown hot and cold, whilst Jota hasn't really made an impact in the Premier League, meaning Jack Grealish has ended up playing wide.

 

Grealish is faring well, but another winger would be ideal, and according to The Express (1 December, page 65), Villa are interested in snapping up Millwall's Jed Wallace.

Formerly of Wolves, Wallace has starred for Millwall, racking up seven goals and four assists to force the Lions to demand £10million for his services.

Whether or not Villa choose to pay that kind of money remains to be seen, but Millwall boss Gary Rowett – formerly of Villa's rivals Birmingham – seemingly saw this interest coming.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison and Millwall's Jed Wallace during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on October 5, 2019 in London, England.

Rowett told London News Online that he thinks Wallace has 'superstar quality', praising his work rate after a 1-0 win over Swansea.

Rowett added that he doesn't want to see too many more great finishes from Wallace, out of fear that he may end up leaving in January – and Villa could make those fears a reality.

“Jed has got superstar quality but also works so hard for the team,” said Rowett. “He said after 85 minutes: ‘I’ve got to come off – I’ve gone’. That is what I want – players who have run themselves into the ground. It’s another fantastic finish from Jed. He’d better not score too many before January!” he added.

Millwall fans celebrate with goalscorer Jed Wallace of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on October 05, 2019 in London, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

