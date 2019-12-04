Gareth Bale hails Tottenham's move for Jose Mourinho

Gareth Bale has given his view on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has told BT Sport that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur appointing Jose Mourinho is an 'amazing statement'.

Spurs endured a difficult start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino, and chose to sack the Argentinian during last month's international break.

After more than five years at the club, it will have been difficult for Daniel Levy to part ways with Pochettino, but he wasted little time in finding his replacement.

Mourinho was brought in less than 12 hours after Pochettino's departure, with many feeling Levy was taken a huge gamble.

So far though, Mourinho has fared well with Spurs, winning his first three games in entertaining duels with West Ham United, Olympiacos and Bournemouth.

One of the first players linked with a move to Spurs after Mourinho's arrival was Real winger Bale, with 90Min claiming chairman Levy was open to a bid.

That seems hugely unlikely even if Bale isn't the most popular Real Madrid player around, but the Welshman – who was a Tottenham hero before heading to Spain in 2013 – has offered his view on Mourinho's appointment.

Bale has admitted that he thinks Mourinho's arrival is an 'amazing statement' from the club, branding Mourinho a 'serial winner' whilst feeling that he's the perfect man to finally bring some silverware to Spurs.

“Having [Jose] Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he's a serial winner,” said Bale. “Tottenham want to win trophies and I don't think there's a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies,” he added.