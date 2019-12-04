Quick links

Gareth Bale hails Tottenham's move for Jose Mourinho

Olly Dawes
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho grabs Gareth Bale of Spurs as he falls during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at White...
Gareth Bale has given his view on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has told BT Sport that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur appointing Jose Mourinho is an 'amazing statement'.

Spurs endured a difficult start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino, and chose to sack the Argentinian during last month's international break.

After more than five years at the club, it will have been difficult for Daniel Levy to part ways with Pochettino, but he wasted little time in finding his replacement.

 

Mourinho was brought in less than 12 hours after Pochettino's departure, with many feeling Levy was taken a huge gamble.

So far though, Mourinho has fared well with Spurs, winning his first three games in entertaining duels with West Ham United, Olympiacos and Bournemouth.

One of the first players linked with a move to Spurs after Mourinho's arrival was Real winger Bale, with 90Min claiming chairman Levy was open to a bid.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho grabs Gareth Bale of Spurs as he falls during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at White...

That seems hugely unlikely even if Bale isn't the most popular Real Madrid player around, but the Welshman – who was a Tottenham hero before heading to Spain in 2013 – has offered his view on Mourinho's appointment.

Bale has admitted that he thinks Mourinho's arrival is an 'amazing statement' from the club, branding Mourinho a 'serial winner' whilst feeling that he's the perfect man to finally bring some silverware to Spurs.

“Having [Jose] Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he's a serial winner,” said Bale. “Tottenham want to win trophies and I don't think there's a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies,” he added.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

