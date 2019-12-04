Quick links

Newcastle United

Everton

Premier League

Gabigol hints at Flamengo farewell amid Newcastle and Everton links

Danny Owen
Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the opening goal via penalty during a match between Flamengo and Internacional as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League quartet Newcastle, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United all reportedly want Inter Milan's Serie A flop Gabriel Barbosa.

(L-R) Walace of Brazil, Gabriel Jesus of Brazil, Neymar of Brazil, Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil and Rafinha of Brazil celebrate with their gold medals following the Men's Football Final...

Gabriel Barbosa has admitted that he could be about to play his final home game for Flamengo amid claims that Everton, Newcastle and West Ham want to take him to the Premier League during the January transfer window, speaking to O Dia.

The striker known as ‘Gabigol’ has enjoyed a season befitting of his rather ambitious nickname.

42 goals in 55 games is a remarkable return and, at the end of November, he scored a dramatic late brace to fire Flamengo to Copa Libertadores glory for the first time since 1981.

 

No wonder the Brazilian giants are desperate to keep Gabriel at the legendary Maracana Stadium, though a forward who won Olympic gold in Rio alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus has also caught the eye of clubs in England during the most prolific season of his career.

The Mail report that Everton and West Ham are interested in the Inter Milan loanee and so too are Newcastle United, according to The Chronicle. FC Inter News, meanwhile, believe that Crystal Palace will make a bid of £20 million.

Jorge Jesus head coach of Flamengo talks to the fans with a microphone with Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo during the celebrations the day after Flamengo won the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores on...

And, speaking ahead of Flamengo’s final home game of the season against Avai on Thursday, Gabriel sounds like a man readying himself for an emotional farewell.

"It will be special for me (tomorrow). It could be my last game at the Maracana,” said a striker who is valued at £40 million by Inter Milan (Goal).

“I am very excited for this game, I hope the stadium is packed.”

Gabigol admitted that it would be ‘God’s will’ if he does indeed return to Flamengo on a permanent deal though his eye-watering price-tag perhaps means that a January move to the Premier League is more likely.

Gabriel Barbosa of Inter during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 25, 2016 in Milan, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch