Gabigol hints at Flamengo farewell amid Newcastle and Everton links

Premier League quartet Newcastle, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United all reportedly want Inter Milan's Serie A flop Gabriel Barbosa.

Gabriel Barbosa has admitted that he could be about to play his final home game for Flamengo amid claims that Everton, Newcastle and West Ham want to take him to the Premier League during the January transfer window, speaking to O Dia.

The striker known as ‘Gabigol’ has enjoyed a season befitting of his rather ambitious nickname.

42 goals in 55 games is a remarkable return and, at the end of November, he scored a dramatic late brace to fire Flamengo to Copa Libertadores glory for the first time since 1981.

No wonder the Brazilian giants are desperate to keep Gabriel at the legendary Maracana Stadium, though a forward who won Olympic gold in Rio alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus has also caught the eye of clubs in England during the most prolific season of his career.

The Mail report that Everton and West Ham are interested in the Inter Milan loanee and so too are Newcastle United, according to The Chronicle. FC Inter News, meanwhile, believe that Crystal Palace will make a bid of £20 million.

And, speaking ahead of Flamengo’s final home game of the season against Avai on Thursday, Gabriel sounds like a man readying himself for an emotional farewell.

"It will be special for me (tomorrow). It could be my last game at the Maracana,” said a striker who is valued at £40 million by Inter Milan (Goal).

“I am very excited for this game, I hope the stadium is packed.”

Gabigol admitted that it would be ‘God’s will’ if he does indeed return to Flamengo on a permanent deal though his eye-watering price-tag perhaps means that a January move to the Premier League is more likely.