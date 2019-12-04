Freddie Ljungberg delivers his verdict on Arsenal's travelling support

Arsenal picked up a 2-2 draw with Norwich City in Freddie Ljungberg's first game in charge.

Freddie Ljungberg has told Football London that he thought Arsenal’s travelling support at Norwich City were excellent.

Arsenal picked up a 2-2 draw with Norwich in Ljungberg’s first game in charge, but they went behind twice in the game.

During those times Arsenal fans, who have not seen their team win for far too long, could have turned on the players.

However, Ljungberg felt that the Gunners supporters stuck with the team.

And the interim Arsenal boss is now hoping to improve the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium too.

"I think the only way to change an atmosphere in the stadium is by how you play. Like you said, the fans were amazing at Norwich,” Ljungberg said. “I felt like they got more and more energy the more that we played in the first half.

"We were on top of Norwich and I think the Arsenal fans got energy from that. That helped. But they were great, even when we went 1-0 down or 2-1 down, they were even louder and they helped us. That's important for the players.

"When it comes to the Emirates, the fans want us to win football games. They want us to play good football and I think the only way to try to get a good atmosphere and get them going is to try to achieve that. Whether that's me or someone else as a coach, I don't think that matters so much.”

Arsenal’s display at Norwich encapsulated much of what is great and poor about them this season.

At times Ljungberg’s side looked devastating going forward, but at the back they never looked comfortable.

Arsenal will need to tighten up defensively if they are to have any chance of climbing the table at making the top four, which Ljungberg has suggested is possible.

The Gunners are next in action on Thursday, when they take on Brighton.