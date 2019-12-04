Quick links

Frank Lampard shares what John Terry said to him at full-time following Chelsea against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard the head coach
Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners over Aston Villa this evening to get back to winning ways.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told Football London that Aston Villa assistant John Terry did not say much on his return, but did congratulate him on the pitch.

Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners over Villa at Stamford Bridge, with Lampard getting one over on his former teammate.

Terry, as expected, was classy in defeat though and Lampard said he came over and said well done at full-time.

 

“He didn’t say much, just well done on the pitch,” Lampard revealed. “It is tough coming back. Respect both ways is huge.”

Chelsea took the lead in the first-half when Tammy Abraham hit the back of the net, but they were pegged back as Trezeguet bundled in a goal for Villa.

Chelsea could have panicked at that stage, given their recent difficult run, but instead they picked themselves up and were the stronger team in the second-half.

John Terry of Aston Villa in action during at training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on July 09, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Mason Mount ended up crashing in the winner, as Chelsea picked up a deserved three points.

The victory strengthens Lampard’s side grip on their top four spot, while Villa sit in 15th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

