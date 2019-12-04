Quick links

Franco Baresi believed Virgil van Dijk should have won Ballon d'Or

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool defender was voted into second place.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk finished second this week in the Ballon d'Or voting for 2019.

This was a big achievement and shows what a fantastic year the Dutchman has had for his club and country.

 

The irrepressible Lionel Messi won the award after his annually prolific exploits for Barcelona.

Former AC Milan great Franco Baresi praised Van Dijk as the best, in reply to a post which congratulated Messi on the win.

Baresi was a top defender himself and he would evidently have loved to see a player in his position win the accolade.

Defenders are nearly always overlooked for the honour and many hoped this year would be different.

Van Dijk did well to even be in contention for the award. Perhaps next year he will be able to go one better.

