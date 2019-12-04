Fans react to Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson's latest display for Bournemouth

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bournemouth so far, but wasn't impressive last night.

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has been slammed for his latest display for Bournemouth.

Wilson has enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bournemouth since leaving Anfield in the summer, and he has shown an ability to score at the top level.

However, the 22-year-old wasn’t particularly impressive last night, as Bournemouth slipped to defeat against a 10 man Crystal Palace side.

Palace ran out 1-0 winners over Bournemouth, with Eddie Howe’s side failing to show much of an attacking threat during the contest.

And Wilson’s display has come under criticism, with some supporters suggesting that the Liverpool youngster is nothing more than a dead-ball specialist.

Amazing how Harry Wilson is much less impressive when you actually watch him for a full 90 minutes instead of 20 second clips of him taking free-kicks..... #CRYBOU — Windy (@WindersMurphy) December 3, 2019

No imagination or creativity in midfield need Lewis cook on, Harry Wilson is not a winger, #afcb — Michael Ponchaud (@ponchafcb) December 3, 2019

Harry Wilson is a proper moments player. I'm okay with him being a bench option next year but selling at an inflated price will be smart. — Devesh (@Metropoolitano) December 3, 2019

Harry Wilson won’t play another senior game for us. He’s a good player with superb attacking talent but he doesn’t do enough. Plenty of good managers at good teams will happily take him on attacking prowess alone but this side needs much more and he doesn’t have it. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) December 3, 2019

Harry Wilson stinks when he ain’t stood behind a dead ball — ً (@419Dan) December 3, 2019

This is why Harry Wilson doesn’t start games, gives the ball away too easily #afcb — Stevie B (@StevieBeasy) December 3, 2019

Wilson looks like he can't be arsed, doesn't even look like he's attempting to turn things around.#AFCB — The Ginger Bear (@tragic_velvet) December 3, 2019

I know we can't win a large percentage of games but they've stopped trying. Fraser wants to go. Wilson thinks he's made it. Having seen a few wide players.....was Ibe that bad. See you all at Derby next year. #afcb — Longy (@paulwarsash) December 3, 2019

Bournemouth’s latest defeat as their fourth loss on the spin, with the Cherries now sat in 12th place in the Premier League table.