Fans react to Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson's latest display for Bournemouth

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on August 14, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bournemouth so far, but wasn't impressive last night.

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has been slammed for his latest display for Bournemouth.

Wilson has enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bournemouth since leaving Anfield in the summer, and he has shown an ability to score at the top level.

 

However, the 22-year-old wasn’t particularly impressive last night, as Bournemouth slipped to defeat against a 10 man Crystal Palace side.

Palace ran out 1-0 winners over Bournemouth, with Eddie Howe’s side failing to show much of an attacking threat during the contest.

And Wilson’s display has come under criticism, with some supporters suggesting that the Liverpool youngster is nothing more than a dead-ball specialist.

Bournemouth’s latest defeat as their fourth loss on the spin, with the Cherries now sat in 12th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

