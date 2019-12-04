Ex-Celtic man Mark Wilson snubs Rangers' James Tavernier for Jeremie Frimpong

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Celtic do battle at Hampden Park this weekend.

Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has stuck Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong into his Old Firm XI ahead of Rangers' James Tavernier.

Both Glasgow giants square off at Hampden Park on Sunday in a League Cup final.

The next few days in Scotland are going to be dominated by Rangers and Celtic-related news in the build-up to the clash.

And naturally there'll be a conversation about how many Hoops players would get into Steven Gerrard's best XI, and vice versa.

In the eyes of Wilson, who spent six years at Parkhead, only four Gers stars would make Neil Lennon's team but he has controversially omitted Tavernier for Frimpong.

He wrote in The Scottish Sun: "I know he’s not been tested, but I think he looks sounder defensively than James Tavernier.

"Tavernier has millions of assists, which is a brilliant attribute to have, but look at the games Frimpong has played. I know it’s not many, but he’s still had more than a few assists in those games. If you compare that in terms of ratios, it would be pretty close."

There's no denying that Frimpong is a massive talent but to argue that he's already better than Tavernier is a huge shout.

For starters, the Dutchman is 18 years old and only has 619 minutes of senior football under his belt in his career - the equivalent of under seven full matches.

Tavernier, on the other hand, has played at least 35 league games - and well more than 10 derbies - for the Gers over the past four seasons and there's just no way you can argue that Frimpong is the better player.

It's very likely that he will be in the coming years, such is his undeniable potential, but a teenager with no Old Firm experience and seven full games of football can't possibly get into a combined XI ahead of a player of the Englishman's vintage.