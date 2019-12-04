Quick links

Ex-Celtic man Mark Wilson snubs Rangers' James Tavernier for Jeremie Frimpong

Shane Callaghan
James Tavernier of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between Rapid Wien and Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.
Shane Callaghan
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Celtic do battle at Hampden Park this weekend.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has stuck Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong into his Old Firm XI ahead of Rangers' James Tavernier.

Both Glasgow giants square off at Hampden Park on Sunday in a League Cup final.

The next few days in Scotland are going to be dominated by Rangers and Celtic-related news in the build-up to the clash.

And naturally there'll be a conversation about how many Hoops players would get into Steven Gerrard's best XI, and vice versa.

 

In the eyes of Wilson, who spent six years at Parkhead, only four Gers stars would make Neil Lennon's team but he has controversially omitted Tavernier for Frimpong.

He wrote in The Scottish Sun: "I know he’s not been tested, but I think he looks sounder defensively than James Tavernier.

"Tavernier has millions of assists, which is a brilliant attribute to have, but look at the games Frimpong has played. I know it’s not many, but he’s still had more than a few assists in those games. If you compare that in terms of ratios, it would be pretty close."

There's no denying that Frimpong is a massive talent but to argue that he's already better than Tavernier is a huge shout.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic celebrates his teams second goal with his teammates during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

For starters, the Dutchman is 18 years old and only has 619 minutes of senior football under his belt in his career - the equivalent of under seven full matches.

Tavernier, on the other hand, has played at least 35 league games - and well more than 10 derbies - for the Gers over the past four seasons and there's just no way you can argue that Frimpong is the better player.

It's very likely that he will be in the coming years, such is his undeniable potential, but a teenager with no Old Firm experience and seven full games of football can't possibly get into a combined XI ahead of a player of the Englishman's vintage.

James Tavernier of Rangers is seen during the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

