Everton and Liverpool fans react on Twitter as Marco Silva issues Theo Walcott fitness update

Giuseppe Labellarte
Marco Silva head coach
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Everton and Liverpool fans alike mocked Goodison Park boss Marco Silva's update on the Toffees attacker ahead of their trip to Anfield.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Theo Walcott during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on August 2, 2018 in Halewood, England.

A number of Everton and Liverpool fans alike have taken to Twitter to comment on Goodison Park manager Marco Silva's fitness update on Theo Walcott ahead of their visit of Anfield.

The Toffees attacker missed out on the 2-1 loss to Leicester on Sunday due to illness but Silva confirmed that he is "okay" for the Premier League Merseyside derby against Jurgen Klopp's charges (Liverpool Echo).

Walcott joined Everton in January 2018 in a deal worth more than £20million on a three-and-a-half year contract (BBC Sport) but he has largely flattered to deceive for the Toffees.

 

While the former Arsenal man has shown this season he can put in good performances, such as against West Ham in October, he hasn't been able to do it consistently enough.

As a result, the announcement of Walcott being in contention against the Reds was met with a largely disparaging tone from quite a few Everton fans and Liverpool supporters.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

Liverpool are currently firing on all cylinders, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and also doing well in the Champions League and League Cup.

In stark contrast, Everton have lost eight of their 14 Premier League games so far and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, with increasing numbers of fans wanting Silva sacked.

