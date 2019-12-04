Everton and Liverpool fans react on Twitter as Marco Silva issues Theo Walcott fitness update

Everton and Liverpool fans alike mocked Goodison Park boss Marco Silva's update on the Toffees attacker ahead of their trip to Anfield.

The Toffees attacker missed out on the 2-1 loss to Leicester on Sunday due to illness but Silva confirmed that he is "okay" for the Premier League Merseyside derby against Jurgen Klopp's charges (Liverpool Echo).

Walcott joined Everton in January 2018 in a deal worth more than £20million on a three-and-a-half year contract (BBC Sport) but he has largely flattered to deceive for the Toffees.

While the former Arsenal man has shown this season he can put in good performances, such as against West Ham in October, he hasn't been able to do it consistently enough.

As a result, the announcement of Walcott being in contention against the Reds was met with a largely disparaging tone from quite a few Everton fans and Liverpool supporters.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

I don't want Walcott anyways. I want Gordon and Kean playing. — Daniel (@D_Juskowiak) 3 December 2019

NO. WALCOTT. — Cathal Corcoran (@cotziee) 3 December 2019

Great tHat means Walcott sneid and siggy to play away just take 8 men and be done with it...leave iwobi and kean on bench then after result send a player out saying we need to stick together...your embarrassing all of us right now by doing nothing — john howlett.EFC (@johnhowlett4) 3 December 2019

I'm shook — ℙ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFCPatrick91) 3 December 2019

So are we. God forbid Silva starts Walcott and we play even worse — Jackson Monroe (@Jon_Donnn17) 3 December 2019

Andrew Robertson is terrified — Riley Wood (@RileyEFC21) 3 December 2019

Pray for Liverpool. — Craig Douglas (@douglas1_craig) 3 December 2019

Oh no. We've lost — Owen (@owencummings15) 3 December 2019

Getting the same reaction from reds and blues here — DaveRobots (@RobotsDave) 3 December 2019

Liverpool are currently firing on all cylinders, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and also doing well in the Champions League and League Cup.

In stark contrast, Everton have lost eight of their 14 Premier League games so far and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, with increasing numbers of fans wanting Silva sacked.