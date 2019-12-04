Everton fans urge move for Mauricio Pochettino

Everton could be on the look out for a new boss, with Marco Silva under huge pressure at Goodison Park.

Everton fans are urging the board to move for Mauricio Pochettino, as they search for potential Marco Silva replacements.

Silva may still be in place at Everton, but it seems that he is now under serious pressure.

The Toffees board have to be making contingency plans, with Silva potentially just one defeat away from the exit door.

Everton fans now feel that an ambitious move for Pochettino would be wise.

The Argentine has only just left Tottenham Hotspur after doing a hugely impressive job with the Lilywhites.

But Pochettino has hinted that he is open to projects in the Guardian, as he searches for his next job.

And Everton supporters think that the club should be finding out whether he would be interested in coming to Goodison Park.

Pochettino "At my age I don't need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me."



I hope Everton have at least made contact. #Everton #EFC — Chuffinhambone (@Chuff84) December 2, 2019

If the @Everton Board have not chanced their arm and approached Pochettino for a cheeky conversation then they need to have a quite word with themselves!

I think it’s highly unlikely that he would come to Everton, but we will never know if they don’t at least ask the question! — Swanny (@UglyDuckling_13) December 2, 2019

@Everton give pochettino what ever he wants! — Eddie Cassidy (@Eddieblue8) December 3, 2019

If Everton aren't at least in contact with Pochettino then what is the point in spending all that money. Never in a million years should he give us the time of day but a display of ambition would be nice instead of sniffing around Eddie Howe and Mark Hughes. — Kallum Duggan (@KallumDuggan18) December 3, 2019

If Everton haven't at least tried to get Pochettino we might as well all give up now!!!! https://t.co/nGFrgUtvVI — Gaz Jones (@GazJonesEFC) December 2, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino says he's 'open' the to looking at projects. Obviously wants a big job but if Everton's chiefs aren't looking at that and thinking it's worth a shot then what's the point? — Sean Lunt (@Sean_Lunt) December 2, 2019

offer him a top wage and promise money in transfer windows and that he will be given time to build the team he wants, if he says no at least we had a go instead of all the talk that we wana be up there in the future. — Reece Jones (@ReeceJo79929545) December 2, 2019

If Pochettino was to arrive at Everton it would be a real statement of intent, but there have to be doubts over whether he would take the job.

Pochettino has almost the pick of his clubs across Europe following his Spurs exit, and he may be holding out for a bigger job.