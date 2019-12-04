Quick links

Everton fans urge move for Mauricio Pochettino

Everton could be on the look out for a new boss, with Marco Silva under huge pressure at Goodison Park.

Everton fans are urging the board to move for Mauricio Pochettino, as they search for potential Marco Silva replacements.

Silva may still be in place at Everton, but it seems that he is now under serious pressure.

The Toffees board have to be making contingency plans, with Silva potentially just one defeat away from the exit door.

Everton fans now feel that an ambitious move for Pochettino would be wise.

 

The Argentine has only just left Tottenham Hotspur after doing a hugely impressive job with the Lilywhites.

But Pochettino has hinted that he is open to projects in the Guardian, as he searches for his next job.

And Everton supporters think that the club should be finding out whether he would be interested in coming to Goodison Park.

If Pochettino was to arrive at Everton it would be a real statement of intent, but there have to be doubts over whether he would take the job.

Pochettino has almost the pick of his clubs across Europe following his Spurs exit, and he may be holding out for a bigger job.

