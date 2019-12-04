Everton fans react on Twitter to Eddie Howe's latest defeat

Everton have been linked with a move for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

The midweek set of Premier League fixtures got underway on Tuesday night, kicking off with Bournemouth's trip to face Crystal Palace.

The Eagles were strong favourites heading into the game but suffered an early blow with Mamadou Sakho's sending off, seemingly handing Bournemouth the initiative.

However, Roy Hodgson saw his side snatch a win with 10 men as substitute Jeffrey Schlupp carved his way through the Bournemouth defence to score the winner.

Bournemouth drew a blank as they went home with a 1-0 defeat, and that's now four defeats in a row, and just one win in the last nine games.

If you go back to the start of the year, it's just nine wins in the last 33 Premier League games for Bournemouth, and yet boss Howe is being linked elsewhere.

The Mirror recently suggested that he is Everton's top choice should they choose to sack Marco Silva, with Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright allegedly 'determined' to get him.

Howe grew up supporting Everton so maybe that job would be appealing, even though his last job up north with Burnley wasn't quite to his taste.

Everton fans saw his side lose to 10 men last night, and have been taking to Twitter to suggest that Howe simply cannot be Everton manager because he's actually in worse form than Silva is right now.

Some told Howe to stay where he is because he isn't wanted at Goodison Park, with some mocking the fact that his side mustered just three shots on target all game, simply believing he's not good enough for Everton.

Stay where you are Eddie, we don’t want you — Owen #GTTO (@owenparkes123) December 3, 2019

I dont want howe now after tonights defeat against 10 men only 4 wins all season @PED7 @THT1878 #efc @efc_fanservices @Everton — Lee W (@EvertonLifes) December 3, 2019

Massive shouts of Eddie Howe for Everton. Lucky as he will soon be a free agent — Eleanor (@elle_efc) December 3, 2019

Howe is in worse form than Silva yet our board likes him https://t.co/4huZxezESo — Ross (@rossEFC95) December 3, 2019

70 minutes against a 10 men Palace team.. and Bournemouth have only had 2 shots on goal in that period. Reason 101 why Eddie Howe cannot be our next manager. — marc sepetowski (@sepo_efc) December 3, 2019

