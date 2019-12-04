Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react on Twitter to Eddie Howe's latest defeat

Olly Dawes
Fans of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton have been linked with a move for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe, Manager of AFC Bournemouth acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 03, 2019 in London,...

The midweek set of Premier League fixtures got underway on Tuesday night, kicking off with Bournemouth's trip to face Crystal Palace.

The Eagles were strong favourites heading into the game but suffered an early blow with Mamadou Sakho's sending off, seemingly handing Bournemouth the initiative.

However, Roy Hodgson saw his side snatch a win with 10 men as substitute Jeffrey Schlupp carved his way through the Bournemouth defence to score the winner.

 

Bournemouth drew a blank as they went home with a 1-0 defeat, and that's now four defeats in a row, and just one win in the last nine games.

If you go back to the start of the year, it's just nine wins in the last 33 Premier League games for Bournemouth, and yet boss Howe is being linked elsewhere.

The Mirror recently suggested that he is Everton's top choice should they choose to sack Marco Silva, with Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright allegedly 'determined' to get him.

Eddie Howe of Bournemouth reacts after his sides 1-0 defeat during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on December 03, 2019 in London,...

Howe grew up supporting Everton so maybe that job would be appealing, even though his last job up north with Burnley wasn't quite to his taste.

Everton fans saw his side lose to 10 men last night, and have been taking to Twitter to suggest that Howe simply cannot be Everton manager because he's actually in worse form than Silva is right now.

Some told Howe to stay where he is because he isn't wanted at Goodison Park, with some mocking the fact that his side mustered just three shots on target all game, simply believing he's not good enough for Everton.

Fans of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch