Charlie Nicholas suggests Everton search to replace Marco Silva is down to two candidates

Everton are in dire straits at present with Goodison Park boss Marco Silva on very thin ice and the Toffees fanbase increasingly loud in wanting him sacked.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has suggested that the Everton hierarchy's alleged search for a replacement for under-fire Goodison Park boss Marco Silva has been narrowed down to two candidates (Sky Sports News).

Everton looked good value to be challenging at the right end of the Premier League table before the season got under way, with some shrewd signings for the Toffees including highly-rated Italian youngster Moise Kean.

However, the Toffees are in dire straits this season, having been woefully inconsistent, and sit just two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, with increasing amounts of fans calling for Silva to be sacked.

Although Marcel Brands has stressed that everyone at Everton is "determined to stick together" (Liverpool Echo) as pressure builds on Silva, Nicholas reckons that, should Liverpool hammer them at Anfield on Wednesday night, it could be the end of the Portuguese's tenure at Goodison Park.

In terms of prospective candidates, Nicholas claimed that the Everton hierarchy would have a "big call" to make - a quickfire fix in David Moyes, or embarking on a new project with Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

"Marco Silva, who is another manager in serious danger, is saying that he has no interest in talking about his job," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "He knows what is in store, but he may be out soon. I am just not sure how soon.

If they get beat by three or four I think it will be over for Silva on Thursday. What happens after that? Does David Moyes come in and save the day or do they twist and go with Eddie Howe to build a project? It's a big call for the decision makers at Everton."

After Everton's derby trip to Liverpool, the Toffees then have Chelsea at home, Manchester United away, Leicester at home in the League Cup quarter-final, then Arsenal at home just before Christmas.