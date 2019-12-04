Ex-Tottenham and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor released from his contract at Kayserispor after just four months

Ex Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor has been released from his contract by Turkish club Kayserispor, L'Equipe report.

The former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker signed with the club just four months earlier.

He played only eight games for the club, scoring two goals.

Adebayor, 35, had enjoyed a career revival in Turkey after a short stint at Crystal Palace.

He spent two seasons with Istanbul Basaksehir, netting 24 goals and helping the team qualify for European competition.

The former Manchester City striker was a free agent after being released this summer and had been linked by The Sun with a move to West Ham.

He signed in the end with Kayserispor but his stint did not go well.

They lost 4-1 to Besiktas on Monday and Adebayor has since been released.

This is the second time in his career Adebayor has seen his contract cut short early. He was released by Tottenham in 2015.