Eddie Gray delivers verdict on Leeds United promotion challenge and West Brom competition

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has delivered his verdict on the Whites' promotion hopes this season amid strong competition from West Bromwich Albion at the top of the Championship table (Yorkshire Evening Post).

The Elland Road stalwart, speaking ahead of a special ceremony in which he will be granted the Freedom of the City along with his fellow Revie Boys, also gave his thoughts on how he feels Marcelo Bielsa's side has shaped up since last season.

Leeds are currently firing on all cylinders, having won their last five games in a row, while at the weekend, the Whites showed just how dangerous they can be as they tore Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough apart at Elland Road, running out 4-0 winners.

After 19 league fixtures, Leeds have built up a five-point gap between themselves, on 40 points, and third-placed Fulham, while West Brom sit two points ahead of the Whites, so far the only team to beat Slaven Bilic's charges in the league.

“I think they’re as good [as last season],” Gray told the YEP. “I think what happens, hopefully this season, the experience and the disappointment of last season will stand them in good stead.

“The new year is when the league usually starts to sort itself out but, in a way, it’s starting to sort itself out now, with that gap between West Brom and the team in seventh. We’re only two points behind West Brom.

“First and foremost now, you want to have a breakaway and then, after January, concentrate on the top two and the title, that’s the thing. Things are looking good just now and will hopefully continue in the same vein.”

Leeds are next in action on Saturday when they take on fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield in the day's early Championship kickoff.