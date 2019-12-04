Quick links

Sheffield United are reportedly targeting Brentford's £20m Ollie Watkins

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder the head coach
Ollie Watkins' 12 Championship goals could reportedly pave the way for a January move to the Premier League with Sheffield United.

Sheffield United are aiming to raid Brentford yet again to sign the prolific Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window, according to the Star.

In the last three years, the Blades have snapped up both John Egan and Jack O’Connell from the London-based outfit and it seems that another of Brentford’s star players is on the radar of the Premier League high-flyers.

With 12 goals in just 20 games, Watkins is already enjoying his best-ever Championship campaign, benefiting immensely from a switch from the wing to centre-forward.

 

The one-time Exeter City wonder-kid has taken to life in a new position like a duck to water, with his heading ability taking many by surprise. Watkins even scored a hat-trick of headers as Thomas Franks’ side beat Barnsley 3-1 away from home in September.

The Star reports that Chris Wilder has liked the 23-year-old for years and Sheffield United are watching him closely with January a matter of weeks away.

Watkins won’t come cheap, however, particularly with Brentford aiming to snatch a place in the Championship play-off places.

Sky previously claimed that the wide man-turned-striker is valued by The Bees at £20 million and his superb start to the season will surely have added a few more pounds to his price-tag.

Such a fee would see Watkins join summer signing Ollie McBurnie as the most expensive player in Sheffield United’s history.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

