Report: Rangers want to sign Olympiakos speedster Konstantinos Tsimikas

Tsimikas has shone in the Champions League, with the left-back's form reportedly catching the eye of Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Rangers are looking to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window, according to Greek publication PageNews, with Olympiakos flyer Konstantinos Tsimikas on the radar of Steven Gerrard’s title-chasing side.

The Gers have done sterling work in the transfer market since Gerrard took over in the summer of 2018 and, these days, they have at least two solid options for every position on the pitch. Well, except at left-back that is.

Borna Barisic is enjoying his best run of form as a Rangers player but, behind the Croatian international, there is a lack of real depth. Jon Flanagan has never really convinced while Andy Halliday is a central midfielder by trade.

And reports from the continent suggest that the Glasgow giants have shown an interest in Tsimikas as they look to give Barisic some genuine competition.

PageNews report that Rangers are one of seven teams keen on the 23-year-old Greek international, along with Werder Bremen, Fenerbahce and Rennes.

The attack-minded left-back made his name during a loan spell at Willem II in Holland during the 2017/18 season and he has since established himself as one of the first names on the Olympiakos team-sheet.

Tsimikas is at his best when flying down the wing and whipping balls into the box. He has three assists to his name already this season, including one against Bayern Munich, and during both of Olympiakos’s Champions League group stage matches against Tottenham Hotspur.