Report names three players Nottingham Forest will get rid of in January

Seldom-seen trio Michael Hefele, Zach Clough and Claudio Yacob are set to leave Nottingham Forest in January as the Championship challengers look to raise funds for a couple of winter additions, as reported by the Mirror (4 December, page 49)

Almost halfway through the campaign, Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest are still fourth in the table and dreaming of a return to the Premier League after two decades out of the big time.

And the upcoming transfer window offers the East Midland giants a golden opportunity to strengthen a number of areas, particularly at centre-forward as they look to ease the burden on Lewis Grabban.

The Mirror reports that owner and shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis will allow Lamouchi to strengthen his ranks next month, though it is expected that three forgotten men will be ‘shipped’ out in order to make room and raise funds.

Neither Yacob, Hefele or Clough have kicked a ball in anger for Forest in the Championship this season and it seems that all have played their last game for the two-time European champions.

Hefele and Yacob both joined in the summer of 2018 when Aitor Karanka was still in charge while Clough, a £2.5 million signing from Bolton Wanderers, has never looked like living up to his hefty price-tag.

Speaking to TYC Sports, former West Brom enforcer Yacob admitted that he would love to return to former club River Plate and his dream could come true sooner rather than later with Forest prepared to let him go.