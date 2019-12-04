Report: Liverpool make contact with Fluminense forward Evanilson

Fluminense are set to hold talks with Brazil starlet Evanilson as Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly look to snap him up for free.

Liverpool have made contact with Fluminense forward Evanilson with the youngster’s contract set to expire in February 2020, as reported by Netflu.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League last season while finishing on 97 points in the English top flight, much of their focus over the summer months centred on unearthing some of the game’s hidden gems rather than signing established, household names.

Teenagers Sepp Van den Berg and Harvey Elliott joined from PEC Zwolle and Fulham respectively and reports from South America suggest that Evanilson could be about to follow in their footsteps.

The 20-year-old is yet to force his way into the Fluminense first-team but he did offer a tantalising glimpse of his potential on loan at Samorin last year, netting three times in six games during his spell in the Slovakian second tier.

Evanilson has also found the target 15 times for Fluminense’s U20 side this season, finishing as the top scorer in the Brazilian youth league.

Globo Esporte claimed on Wednesday that Fluminense’s board and the attacker’s representatives next week as they look to come to a conclusion to a saga that is only just beginning.

Liverpool will be hoping that a potential move to Anfield is simply too good to turn down.