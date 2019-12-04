Report: Everton believe Lucas Digne is worth a world-record fee

Lucas Digne joined Everton for just £18m from La Liga champions Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

Everton believe left-back Lucas Digne is worth a world-record £70 million in today’s market, according to the Mail, just a year-and-a-half after signing the France international for a bargain £18 million.

Full-backs have arguably never been more important. Gone are the days when they were merely tasked with tucking in to help their centre-halves and crunching into fleet-footed wingers, these days they are expected to sprint up and down the flank for the entire 90 minutes, providing a steady stream of assists while offering cover at the back too.

As a result, the price-tag of the modern full-back has gone through the roof with the likes of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lucas Hernandez moving for fees in excess of £50 million since the summer of 2017.

And, according to The Mail, Everton believe that Digne is comfortably worth £70 million these days – a fee which would make him the most expensive full-back in football history.

That is £52 million move than Marco Silva’s side paid when signing the one-time PSG and Roma flyer from Barcelona August 2018.

Once viewed as a steady alternative to Jordi Alba at the Camp Nou, Digne is arguably the Premier League’s most creative full-back now. He has produced five goals and nine assists since the start of last season and has even captained Everton of late in the absence of Seamus Coleman.

The report adds that Everton are hoping to tie Digne down to a new deal after handing Richarlison a long-term contract this week, so don't expect him to go anywhere soon - even if a world-record bid arrives at Goodison Park?