Report: Everton believe Lucas Digne is worth a world-record fee

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Marco Silva wears a Living Wage Foundation badge as he speaks to the media during the Everton press conferenceat USM Finch Farm on November 22, 2019 in Halewood,...
Lucas Digne joined Everton for just £18m from La Liga champions Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

Lucas Digne of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton believe left-back Lucas Digne is worth a world-record £70 million in today’s market, according to the Mail, just a year-and-a-half after signing the France international for a bargain £18 million.

Full-backs have arguably never been more important. Gone are the days when they were merely tasked with tucking in to help their centre-halves and crunching into fleet-footed wingers, these days they are expected to sprint up and down the flank for the entire 90 minutes, providing a steady stream of assists while offering cover at the back too.

 

As a result, the price-tag of the modern full-back has gone through the roof with the likes of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lucas Hernandez moving for fees in excess of £50 million since the summer of 2017.

And, according to The Mail, Everton believe that Digne is comfortably worth £70 million these days – a fee which would make him the most expensive full-back in football history.

That is £52 million move than Marco Silva’s side paid when signing the one-time PSG and Roma flyer from Barcelona August 2018.

Lucas Digne of France in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between France and Moldova at Stade de France in Saint - Denis, France on November 14, 2019.

Once viewed as a steady alternative to Jordi Alba at the Camp Nou, Digne is arguably the Premier League’s most creative full-back now. He has produced five goals and nine assists since the start of last season and has even captained Everton of late in the absence of Seamus Coleman.

The report adds that Everton are hoping to tie Digne down to a new deal after handing Richarlison a long-term contract this week, so don't expect him to go anywhere soon - even if a world-record bid arrives at Goodison Park?

Lucas Digne of Everton and Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

