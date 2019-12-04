Report: Crystal Palace, Watford and Norwich want 18-goal Muhammadu Faal

Joe Gomez's cousin could join him in the Premier League with Norwich City, the Hornets, Palace, Sheffield United and Bournemouth reportedly interested.

Muhammadu Faal could be about to join his cousin Joe Gomez in the Premier League with Norwich City, Sheffield United, Watford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth all eyeing the prolific centre-forward, as reported by the Sun.

With 18 goals and nine assists in just 19 games, albeit at non-league level, it was only a matter of time before Faal started to catch the eye of clubs far higher up the English football pyramid.

But speculation from the Sun suggests that the 22-year-old could go from Enfield Town in the seventh tier to the Premier League in the blink of an eye.

Unlike his cousin, Liverpool and England star Joe Gomez, Faal has taken the long road to the top.

While Gomez was snapped up by the Merseyside giants when he was still just a teenager, Faal is still pulling up trees in the Isthmian League in front of 2,500 fans at the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium.

According to the Sun, a grand total of five top flight clubs are willing to reward one of the most prolific goalscorers in Britain with a chance to prove himself at the very top of the game. The likes of Watford, Palace and Bournemouth, whose talismanic centre-forward Callum Wilson hasn’t scored in eight games, would benefit from some added depth in attack.

A move to Sheffield United may be the best option, however, given Chris Wilder’s admirable track record when it comes to helping lower league players realise their potential.