Manchester City reportedly want young PSG duo

Could Tanguy Kouassi and Edouard Michut swap Paris Saint-Germain for Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions Manchester City?

Manchester City are hoping to raid Paris Saint-Germain for two of their most exciting young talents, according to reports in France, with Edouard Michut and Tanguy Kouassi potentially set to swap the Ligue 1 champions for life under Pep Guardiola.

The number of dazzling young talents who have been allowed to leave PSG in recent years is nothing short of staggering.

Kingsley Coman, Matteo Guendouzi, Anthony Martial, Moussa Dembele, Jonathan Ikone, Boubakary Soumare and Christopher Nkunku all rose through the ranks at the Parc des Princes but left without ever being handed a run of games in the first-team.

Now, Manchester City are aiming to steal two teenage talents from under PSG’s nose.

L’Equipe claims that Kouassi, a centre-back who shone for France at the U17 World Cup, has recently held talks with the Premier League kings.

Kouassi is yet to sign professional terms at PSG, even if he has been included in the matchday squad five times by head coach Thomas Tuchel this season.

This comes just a couple of days after diminutive playmaker Michut was also linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, via FootMercato.

Michut, whose tiny frame and probing passes have earned comparisons with Marco Verratti, started training with PSG’s first-team in November but he could still be lured away from the dominant force of French football in the New Year.

City coach Guardiola is famed for improving players beyond all recognition but Kouassi and Michut may be concerned by the lack of first-team minutes handed to Phil Foden, Eric Garcia and co this season.