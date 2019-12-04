Quick links

'Gutted': Sunderland fans react to Josh Maja's Bordeaux hat-trick

Danny Owen
Sunderland might be playing Championship football right now if they hadn't sold Josh Maja to Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux in January.

Talk about rubbing salt into the wounds.

While Sunderland continue to toil under Phil Parkinson, dropping like flies out of cup competitions and sliding further and further away from the League One play-offs, a man they sold just 11 months ago scored his first ever career hat-trick on Tuesday night.

Josh Maja is loving life in wine country right now and Bordeaux fans everywhere were united in toasting the in-form Englishman after he inspired their 6-0 thrashing of Nimes in Ligue 1.

The Lewisham-born striker scored a stunning treble on a balmy night at the Matmut Atlantique – that is five goals in just six starts in the French top flight for a youngster who is starting to really make a name for himself across the channel.

If only he was banging in the goals in red and white instead, hey Sunderland fans?

Maja had hit the net 15 times in 24 games at the start of last season, firing the Black Cats into contention for the League One title before his untimely, £3.5 million move to France in January (Daily Mail).

Sunderland had no real choice but to sell, given that he was out of contract at the end of the season – at least, that was the excuse at the time. In hindsight, the fallen giants of north east football probably would have taken that £3.5 million hit in exchange for Championship football.

