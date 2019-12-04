Dimitar Berbatov's reaction as Manchester United beat Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

Dimitar Berbatov has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage of Manchester United’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, that he thought Jose Mourinho’s side showed their opponents too much respect.

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by United this evening, after putting in their worst display under Mourinho’s guidance so far.

Spurs were out played for much of the match, as they slipped to a very disappointing defeat.

And Berbatov feels that Tottenham were frightened off United.

“It was a deserved win for United,” the Bulgarian, who represented both clubs, said.

“Spurs are still in that fear factor coming here. Although on paper they have the strongest team you could see at the beginning how much respect they gave United and they suffered because of it.”

Tottenham were quickly behind when Marcus Rashford scored with a powerful drive, and they were fortunate to still be in the game at half-time.

Dele Alli produced a moment of magic to get Spurs level, but they never really got going in the contest.

Rashford scored from the spot at the start of the second-half, and then Tottenham failed to really threaten to get back into the game.

United have now moved ahead of Spurs in the Premier League table, with the Red Devils sat in sixth place.