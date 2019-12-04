Quick links

Dimitar Berbatov's reaction as Manchester United beat Tottenham

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur's Bulgarian forward Dimitar Berbatov reacts during the English Premier league football match against Wigan Athletic at the JJB Stadium, Wigan, north-west England, on...
Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

Dimitar Berbatov of Spurs Legends in action during the Legends Match between Spurs Legends and Inter Forever at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 30, 2019 in London, England.

Dimitar Berbatov has told Amazon Prime, during their live coverage of Manchester United’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, that he thought Jose Mourinho’s side showed their opponents too much respect.

Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by United this evening, after putting in their worst display under Mourinho’s guidance so far.

Spurs were out played for much of the match, as they slipped to a very disappointing defeat.

And Berbatov feels that Tottenham were frightened off United.

“It was a deserved win for United,” the Bulgarian, who represented both clubs, said.

 

“Spurs are still in that fear factor coming here. Although on paper they have the strongest team you could see at the beginning how much respect they gave United and they suffered because of it.”

Tottenham were quickly behind when Marcus Rashford scored with a powerful drive, and they were fortunate to still be in the game at half-time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach

Dele Alli produced a moment of magic to get Spurs level, but they never really got going in the contest.

Rashford scored from the spot at the start of the second-half, and then Tottenham failed to really threaten to get back into the game.

United have now moved ahead of Spurs in the Premier League table, with the Red Devils sat in sixth place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

