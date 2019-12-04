Derek McInnes hails Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been shining at Ibrox.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack faces former club Aberdeen tonight – and boss Derek McInnes has praised him ahead of the game.

The Gers are back in action once again tonight, continuing their busy schedule ahead of this weekend's Scottish League Cup final clash with Celtic.

Subscribe

Tonight though, the focus is fully on league action, as Rangers need to continue to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title before battling for the League Cup.

The trip to Pittodrie sees midfielder Jack head back to face Aberdeen, where he remains a less-than-popular character following his 2017 move.

Jack was born in Aberdeen and came up through the ranks with the Dons, but ran down his contract in 2017 to join Rangers on a free transfer.

Some were hurt by Jack's decision given that he was Aberdeen captain, but for Jack himself, the move has been a great step having nailed down a regular spot in the Scotland squad.

Jack, 27, has been key for Steven Gerrard this season with four goals and three assists for Rangers this season, and his former Aberdeen boss McInnes has hailed him ahead of tonight's game.

McInnes has told The Scottish Sun that he always felt Jack would make any team better, even claiming that he spoke to Gerrard telling him that Jack was Rangers' best midfielder.

“Jacko is the sort of player that would make any team better and I have always felt that,” said McInnes. “I remember speaking to Ryan when Stevie went in to Ibrox and I thought he was their best midfielder. I said that to Stevie as well. He is the type of boy who makes the national team better and he makes Rangers better as well,” he added.