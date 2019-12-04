Is Dead Kids really based on a true story? Netflix Original is a shocker!

If you're looking for a gripping thriller, you've certainly found it.

Talk of a true story has made Dead Kids even more of an essential watch.

Even more? Well, it already was - it's a historical release! It is actually the very first Netflix Original film to come from the Philippines, and we suspect it won't be the last.

It's always a little tense when the streaming service puts out an original film. Why? Because there is still a stigma when it comes to their feature output. They pride themselves on delivering quality television frequently, but many will agree that their film selection isn't quite so impressive.

However, that's not to say they haven't offered us some gems over the years. Just look at Okja, The Other Side of the Wind, The Night Comes for Us and The Meyerowitz Stories. In terms of more recent titles, it's also definitely worth spotlighting El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, The Irishman and Marriage Story.

Right now, on the other hand, let's talk about Dead Kids...

Netflix: Dead Kids

The film is directed by Mikhail Red, who began his career making shorts in 2008 with Kamera. He arrived at his directorial feature debut in 2013 with Rekorder and has since helmed the likes of Birdshot, Neomanila and Eerie.

Dead Kids is sure to be his most widely seen effort, thanks to its Netflix distribution.

It tells the story of a teenager who falls in with a group of troubled misfits. Sure, it's been done before, but there's a big difference with Mikhail's take. They soon hatch a plan to kidnap the wealthy students who attend their school and hold them for ransom.

It goes as smoothly as you'd expect.

Dead Kids: Based on a true story?

Yes, Dead Kids is based on a true story.

As noted by Status Mag Online, it's based on the kidnapping of a 19-year-old student in the Philippines in 2018. He was abducted by students at his school, who demanded P30 million from his family to let him go.

Looking back over the news of that year, it sounds like this could be the story they were inspired by:

A Rappler article from last year describes such a crime, detailing the kidnapping of a young man as he was waiting for a bus. He was snatched into a Toyota Innova and tied up.

One of the teens who was also allegedly kidnapped was interrogated and eventually revealed the whereabouts of the victim. The other accomplices pointed to him as the mastermind of it all.

The same source also reveals a video of the unidentified victim being rescued (see below):

Dead Kids movie talk on Twitter

Ahead of the film's release, the director tweeted: "In about 2 hours... Dead Kids will arrive. My widest audience yet... 158 Million subscribers, 190 countries. Filipino cinema... For the world."

One viewer has already tweeted: "Watch Dead Kids on Netflix... yep that's it, that's the tweet."

Similarly, another wrote: "The new movie Dead Kids from Netflix is so good... I cried at the end tbh. The acting is on point. 10/10. Definitely recommend."

It's going down a treat so far, so if you haven't already, be sure to check it out!

