Could Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa bring Ryan Edmondson to the Emirates?

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.
Could Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson get a major promotion in the trip to Arsenal next month?

Leeds United were paired with Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup this week.

Marcelo Bielsa's side visit the Emirates Stadium on January 4 for what will be a fascinating clash.

Thing is, it gives the Leeds boss a bit of a headache.

That's because on one hand Bielsa won't want to risk an injury to Patrick Bamford, who is spearheading the Whites' promotion bid this season.

 

On the other, he can't use second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah because his parent club is - you guessed it - Arsenal.

It's a quandary, but it does suggest that Bielsa may hand a promotion to a certain Ryan Edmondson.

The 18-year-old has been scoring for fun in the Under-23s since his last foray in the senior side in September of 2018, netting 19 goals in 21 youth games last season.

Edmondson has been in flying form again as of late and maybe, just maybe, Bielsa could bring him to North London.

It would be a tad irresponsible for the Argentine coach to start him against the Gunners, which is perhaps the definition of throwing somebody in at the deep end.

But the teenage marksman should definitely fancy his chances of making the matchday 18 as a result of Nketiah's ineligibility.

