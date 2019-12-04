Confirmed Rangers line-up: Flanagan starts, Barisic not even in the squad

Rangers travel to take on Aberdeen this evening...

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Flanagan; Jack, Davis, Arfield; Aribo, Kent, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Kamara, Ojo, Stewart, Defoe.

Rangers will be looking to continue their fine recent form as they head to Pittodrie this evening to take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish League Cup final clash with Celtic is on the horizon, but the focus most solely be on tonight's game, which could be a tricky encounter.

Allan McGregor starts in goal as usual, with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Jon Flanagan as the back four ahead of him, with no sign of the in-form Borna Barisic.

Ryan Jack faces his former club and joins Steven Davis and Scott Arfield in midfield, with Joe Aribo once again pushed forward as a right-sided winger who cuts infield.

Ryan Kent starts on the left, with he and Aribo charged with the task of supporting lone striker Alfredo Morelos in the Rangers attack tonight.

27-year-old Barisic isn't even on the bench, but Wes Foderingham, Nikola Katic, Andy Halliday, Glen Kamara, Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart and Jermain Defoe are all named as substitutes.