Confirmed Man Utd v Tottenham lineups: Moura starts, Ndombele on the bench

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this evening...

United start with David De Gea between the sticks, and he will be protected by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Ashley Young.

Scott McTominay is available to start in midfield, joining Fred in front of the back four, with Daniel James and Mason Greenwood out wide.

Jesse Lingard will operate behind Marcus Rashford, with Anthony Martial ruled out for tonight's game.

Andreas Pereira is dropped to the bench, joining Sergio Romero, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, James Garner and Juan Mata.

Meanwhile, Tottenham once again go with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, with Hugo Lloris still not back from an elbow injury.

Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez continue in the back four, with Jan Vertonghen again trusted at left back.

Harry Winks partners Moussa Sissoko in midfield, with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min supporting Harry Kane in the final third.

That means that Tanguy Ndombele is on the bench, alongside Brandon Austin, Danny Rose, Juan Foyth, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso.

