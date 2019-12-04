Quick links

Confirmed Man Utd v Tottenham lineups: Moura starts, Ndombele on the bench

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this evening...

United start with David De Gea between the sticks, and he will be protected by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Ashley Young.

Scott McTominay is available to start in midfield, joining Fred in front of the back four, with Daniel James and Mason Greenwood out wide.

Jesse Lingard will operate behind Marcus Rashford, with Anthony Martial ruled out for tonight's game.

Andreas Pereira is dropped to the bench, joining Sergio Romero, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, James Garner and Juan Mata.

Meanwhile, Tottenham once again go with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, with Hugo Lloris still not back from an elbow injury.

Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez continue in the back four, with Jan Vertonghen again trusted at left back.

Harry Winks partners Moussa Sissoko in midfield, with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min supporting Harry Kane in the final third.

That means that Tanguy Ndombele is on the bench, alongside Brandon Austin, Danny Rose, Juan Foyth, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso.

Man Utd lineup

Starting:

  • David de Gea
  • Victor Lindelöf
  • Harry Maguire
  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  • Fred
  • James Garner
  • Daniel James
  • Jesse Lingard
  • Scott McTominay
  • Mason Greenwood
  • Marcus Rashford

Substitutes: Sergio Romero, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Ashley Young, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira.

Tottenham lineup

Starting:

  • Paulo Gazzaniga
  • Toby Alderweireld
  • Serge Aurier
  • Davinson Sánchez
  • Jan Vertonghen
  • Dele Alli
  • Lucas
  • Moussa Sissoko
  • Harry Winks
  • Harry Kane
  • Heung-Min Son

Substitutes: Juan Foyth, Danny Rose, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Tanguy Ndombele.

