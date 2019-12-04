Confirmed Liverpool v Everton lineups: Salah benched as Shaqiri starts

Liverpool host Everton in the Premier League this evening...
Liverpool are without the suspended Alisson for tonight's game, meaning Adrian will once again step up and play between the sticks.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren and Andrew Robertson line up in the back four as usual, with Gini Wijnaldum in the holding role.
James Milner and Adam Lallana feature ahead of him, whilst there is no Mohamed Salah as he drops out for Xherdan Shaqiri.
Sadio Mane and Divock Origi round out the Liverpool attack, with Jurgen Klopp deciding to rotate some of his squad for his busy period.
Salah and Roberto Firmino are on the bench, alongside Caoimhin Kelleher, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Meanwhile, Everton are unchanged from Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Leicester City, meaning Jordan Pickford once again starts in goal.
Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne line up as the wing backs, with a back three of Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate in front of Pickford.
Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies continue in midfield, with Alex Iwobi and Richarlison supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack tonight.
Theo Walcott returns to the bench, alongside Jonas Lossl, Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin, Bernard, Cenk Tosun and Moise Kean.
Liverpool lineup
Starting:
- Adrián
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Virgil van Dijk
- Dejan Lovren
- Andrew Robertson
- Adam Lallana
- James Milner
- Xherdan Shaqiri
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- Sadio Mané
- Divock Origi
Substitutes: Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.
Everton lineup
Starting:
- Jordan Pickford
- Lucas Digne
- Mason Holgate
- Michael Keane
- Yerry Mina
- Djibril Sidibé
- Tom Davies
- Alex Iwobi
- Gylfi Sigurðsson
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin
- Richarlison
Substitutes: Jonas Lössl, Leighton Baines, Bernard, Morgan Schneiderlin, Moise Kean, Cenk Tosun, Theo Walcott.
