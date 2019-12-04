Chris Waddle reacts to first goal Tottenham conceded

Tottenham Hotspur conceded a 'terrible' first goal at Manchester United tonight, according to a pundit.

Chris Waddle has said on BBC Radio 5 Live that Paulo Gazzaniga was 'terrible' for the first goal Tottenham Hotspur conceded in this evening's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

The Red Devils found an early lead through Marcus Rashford after seven minutes but it was a tad shambolic from a Spurs perspective.

Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld didn't cover themselves in glory, nor did the Argentine goalkeeper who conceded at his near post.

Here's what Waddle said about the goal: "It's a well-hit ball to the near post, but at this level of football, Paulo Gazzaniga has to save that. Terrible goal to concede."

Gazzaniga, a £2 million signing in 2017 [The Sun], has been in fine form since taking over from the injured Hugo Lloris a little earlier this season, but this was one to forget for the former Southampton man.

In his defence, the 27-year-old atoned several times over for any potential error in Rashford's opener, and made a string of fine saves in a first half that ended 1-1 after Dele Alli's equaliser.

The North Londoners started the second half as poorly as the first, with Moussa Sissoko conceding a penalty within four minutes of the restart and Rashford sending Gazzaniga the wrong way for what proved the winning goal.