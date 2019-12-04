Chris Sutton and Alex Rae disagree in Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard debate

The Ibrox striker has been scoring for fun at Rangers, while Celtic's Frenchman continues to impress.

Pundits Chris Sutton and Alex Rae have weighed in on the debate regarding two of Scotland's most influential players this season, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Celtic star Odsonne Edouard, speaking to The Daily Record.

It's inarguable that both forwards have been exceptional for their clubs over the last 18 months.

The Colombian has been scoring at an incredible rate, while the Frenchman is no scoring slouch and is also delivering in huge matches that ultimately decide the direction of the silverware up for grabs in Scottish football.

Ahead of another huge derby this weekend, the debate on who is better has come up again, with the Celtic-leaning Sutton opting to back Edouard and the Rangers-leaning Rae going for Morelos.

The former Ibrox man has simply been left stunned by his contribution to Gerrard's team.

Speaking to The Daily Record, he said: "You talk about influence over the team. When you've got 24 goals in 20 starts, it's phenomenal, it's remarkable.

"I think the Rangers team feels like they're better with him leading the line. I just think 24 goals in 20 starts is sensational."

Sutton recognised Rae's argument, but put some heavy caveats on getting too excited about Morelos, especially in comparison to Edouard.

Responding to Rae, the former striker said: "I agree with all that, but what you have to say about Morelos - he hasn't done it against Celtic. Now we could be having this conversation in six months and he could be a major influence on the games against Celtic.

"That's where Edouard would edge it for me. Because in the big games, the big moments, he steps up. Morelos has done it in Europe in fairness, you have to say that. Morelos hasn't won anything yet."

Sunday could be defining

This particular debate looks likely to be settled, in some part, on Sunday at Hampden. A derby Scottish League Cup final is something to get excited about and the kind of fixture that defines careers in Glasgow.

If Morelos can score his first goal against the Hoops on the way to a Rangers win then nobody will be talking about his poor record against Celtic anymore.

Likewise, Edouard stepping up again would be further proof that when the stakes are highest, he is the man you want spearheading your attack.

There are doubts about the Frenchman's fitness but having both strikers on the pitch at the same time in such a big match would be great for neutrals to witness and likely a great advert for Scottish football.