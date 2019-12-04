Chelsea fans react to Tariq Lamptey's display for U19's against Walsall

Chelsea's development side were beaten 3-2 in the Football League Trophy last night.

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey continues to earn praise after his latest display for the club’s development side.

Lamptey has really impressed with Chelsea’s youngsters this season, and the 19-year-old’s display against Walsall in the Football League Trophy has earned him further praise.

Been on about Lamptey for a while. Very good youth player! https://t.co/3Auz8gJybP — Bobby (@CFCRole) December 3, 2019

Lamptey is a baller tbf — WFCWarv (@CFCMarv) December 3, 2019

Don't sign Mbappe, it will block Lamptey's progress! https://t.co/8cqrN4rbuz — kepa #JusticeForGiroud (@kepa_cfc) December 3, 2019

Lamptey is a certified baller. https://t.co/E9EMPz4881 — Lewis (@CFCLewis_) December 3, 2019

For me he is better than reece — Rafik Benaouda (@benaouda_rafik) December 3, 2019

Get this man playing senior football in 2020. https://t.co/N8Dvlm8vX7 — Rowd (@RowdenJRSG) December 3, 2019

Lamptey actually scored twice for Chelsea in the cup match, and even though Walsall came back to win 3-2, the teenager did enough to catch the eye.

Whether Lamptey will be offered a chance in Chelsea’s first-team this season remains to be seen.

The problem for the youngster is that he is competing with both Cesar Azplicueta and Reece James for a place, which makes his task difficult.

If Lamptey continues to put in high quality performances for Chelsea’s development side there is only so long that Frank Lampard can ignore him for though.

Lampard has been keen to provide Chelsea’s best prospects with a pathway to the senior side, and Lamptey is certainly going the right way about trying to get his call-up.