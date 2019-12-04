Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans react to Tariq Lamptey's display for U19's against Walsall

John Verrall
Tariq Lamptey of Chelsea scores his second goal during the Walsall FC v Chelsea U19 Leasing.com Trophy match at Bescot Stadium on December 3, 2019 in Walsall, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea's development side were beaten 3-2 in the Football League Trophy last night.

Tariq Lamptey of Chelsea scores his second goal during the Walsall FC v Chelsea U19 Leasing.com Trophy match at Bescot Stadium on December 3, 2019 in Walsall, England.

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey continues to earn praise after his latest display for the club’s development side.

Lamptey has really impressed with Chelsea’s youngsters this season, and the 19-year-old’s display against Walsall in the Football League Trophy has earned him further praise.

Lamptey actually scored twice for Chelsea in the cup match, and even though Walsall came back to win 3-2, the teenager did enough to catch the eye.

Whether Lamptey will be offered a chance in Chelsea’s first-team this season remains to be seen.

The problem for the youngster is that he is competing with both Cesar Azplicueta and Reece James for a place, which makes his task difficult.

 

If Lamptey continues to put in high quality performances for Chelsea’s development side there is only so long that Frank Lampard can ignore him for though.

Lampard has been keen to provide Chelsea’s best prospects with a pathway to the senior side, and Lamptey is certainly going the right way about trying to get his call-up.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch